Source says Doc Rivers is accepting the head coaching job for the Milwaukee Bucks

NBA veteran Doc Rivers has accepted an offer from the Milwaukee Bucks to be the team's next coach, a source familiar with the talks told CNN.

The Bucks fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games earlier Tuesday, saying they were “working immediately” to hire their next coach. Griffin has been with the team since June 2023.

Firing Griffin was a “difficult decision to make during the season,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement.

Rivers coached the Philadelphia 76ers for three seasons before the team was announced They were parting ways With him last May after three losses in the Eastern Region semi-finals. At the time, the Sixers' president of basketball operations called Rivers “one of the most successful coaches in NBA history.”

The 62-year-old also coached the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics, leading them to the NBA Championship in 2008.

during TNT “Inside the NBA” On Tuesday night, co-host Shaquille O'Neal said he was “happy for Doc.”

“He has championship experience. He has experience dealing with big-name individuals and stars,” O'Neill said. “For a long time, he was surviving that championship, so I would like to see him get another championship.”

In November Interview with CNN's Poppy HarlowRivers said he starts every coaching season by telling his players: “I'm a human being and I'm going to do the best I can, but I'm going to make some mistakes here.”

Rivers said he has learned throughout his career that a lot of training is being a teacher.

“I made a mistake at the beginning of coaching. I thought you were just coaching basketball. Then I realized, no, you are coaching life, and this allows you to play basketball better.”

Rivers explained that he believes that to be a champion, “you have to open your heart.”

“You have to take a step out. You have to take risks. You have to step out of your comfort zone. You have to give yourself to the team. … Just get over yourself. And when you do that, it all comes back to you,” he said.

The Bucks are tied for the second-best record in the NBA at 30-13 and will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.