Padres fan, 49ers GM John Lynch ‘sick’ Bob Melvin left San Diego for Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

John Lynch has high regard for new Giants manager Bob Melvin and the 49ers general manager was sad to see the longtime MLB leader leave his hometown San Diego Padres.

After Melvin was introduced as San Francisco’s new manager on Wednesday in a news conference at Oracle Park, Lynch joined KNBR 680 “Murph and Mack” On Friday, he was asked about Melvin leaving San Diego for his counterpart in the Bay Area.

“I’m sorry for the Padres because I think he’s a great manager,” Lynch said. “People will say, ‘If that’s the case, how did he get on this list and not have things go well?’ You hear Warriors and we talk about connectivity and that everyone is connected. It doesn’t seem like this was a front office and coaching staff there connected. I hear Bob is as easy to handle as anyone, so I don’t know what the problem is, and I think that’s a win for the Giants.

“I’m tired of the Padres, but I think the Padres are growing on me. I’ll always have to stick with my hometown team, and I’ll always support the Padres, but I’m happy for the Giants because I think they got a real shot at (a good manager). There’s a lot of players in baseball.” Retirees who live in San Diego that I see when I’m there. I’ve never heard anyone say a bad thing about Bob Melvin. That’s not just a nice guy, ‘oh the manager too. “I think it’s a big win for the Giants and I’m excited for them to have someone like that and see what they can do.”

Although Melvin only managed the Padres for two seasons, it was clear to Lynch how influential he was as a leader and he is happy to be back in the Bay Area.

With Melvin in San Francisco, it will only be a matter of time before Lynch turns into a full-time Giants fan.

