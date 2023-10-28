Sources – Arizona will likely start QB Noah Fifita against Oregon St. Louis.

Thamel Houseespn2 min read

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is expected to start his fourth straight game after getting the majority of first-team reps at practice this week, according to sources.

Jayden De Lora returns to the rotation after injuring his ankle on Sept. 23 and is expected to be available Saturday night when Arizona hosts No. 11 Oregon State. Before the injury, De Lora started 16 straight games for Arizona.

Arizona is 4-3 and 2-2 in the Pac-12, and has played well with Fifita under center. He led Arizona to a 44-6 win over No. 19 Washington State last week and has completed 75.2% of his passes this season.

Fifita, a redshirt freshman, has impressed in the two losses he started for Arizona. The Wildcats played a thrilling triple-overtime game against USC and lost a one-score game to Washington, with Fifita throwing a combined eight touchdowns in those two games.

Oddly enough, all of Arizona’s touchdowns in its win over Washington State came on the ground. But Fifita threw for 342 yards and completed 34 of 43 passes in this dominant road victory.

Arizona hasn’t reached a bowl game since Rich Rodriguez was coach in 2017 and is winless in 2020 under Kevin Sumlin. Jedd Fisch has the Wildcats two wins out of bowl eligibility with five games remaining.