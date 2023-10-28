October 28, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sources – Arizona will likely start QB Noah Fifita against Oregon St. Louis.

Sources – Arizona will likely start QB Noah Fifita against Oregon St. Louis.

Joy Love October 28, 2023 2 min read

Thamel HouseespnOctober 28, 2023 at 08:00 AM ET2 min read

SVP takes Wisconsin to cover against Ohio State in Week 8 winners

Scott Van Pelt presents his picks for Week 8 of the college football season.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is expected to start his fourth straight game after getting the majority of first-team reps at practice this week, according to sources.

Jayden De Lora returns to the rotation after injuring his ankle on Sept. 23 and is expected to be available Saturday night when Arizona hosts No. 11 Oregon State. Before the injury, De Lora started 16 straight games for Arizona.

Arizona is 4-3 and 2-2 in the Pac-12, and has played well with Fifita under center. He led Arizona to a 44-6 win over No. 19 Washington State last week and has completed 75.2% of his passes this season.

Fifita, a redshirt freshman, has impressed in the two losses he started for Arizona. The Wildcats played a thrilling triple-overtime game against USC and lost a one-score game to Washington, with Fifita throwing a combined eight touchdowns in those two games.

Oddly enough, all of Arizona’s touchdowns in its win over Washington State came on the ground. But Fifita threw for 342 yards and completed 34 of 43 passes in this dominant road victory.

Arizona hasn’t reached a bowl game since Rich Rodriguez was coach in 2017 and is winless in 2020 under Kevin Sumlin. Jedd Fisch has the Wildcats two wins out of bowl eligibility with five games remaining.

See also  Brian Harman snatches a dominant victory over Royal Liverpool in their first major tournament

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Padres fan, 49ers GM John Lynch ‘sick’ Bob Melvin left San Diego for Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

October 28, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The Packers’ final injury report details Week 8 against the Vikings

October 28, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

Five things we learned from the Phoenix Suns’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal

October 27, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend attacks Justin Timberlake

October 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Sources – Arizona will likely start QB Noah Fifita against Oregon St. Louis.

October 28, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

How some tourists braved Hurricane Otis in Acapulco

October 28, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
1 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Zelensky’s peace plan discussed at summit in Malta without Russia

October 28, 2023 Rusty Knowles