The Giants are targeting Week 10 against the Cowboys for the return of Daniel Jones

Adam ShifterSenior writer at ESPN2 min read

The New York Giants are eyeing a potential return in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys for quarterback Daniel Jones, league sources told ESPN.

It’s possible Jones will return from the neck injury that sidelined him three straight games in a Nov. 5 game in Las Vegas against the Raiders, but that scenario is unlikely considering he has not yet been cleared to call, according to sources.

That leaves the Cowboys as the most likely current scenario for Jones to return, although the Giants and the fifth-year quarterback are still adjusting and adjusting to his progress on a weekly basis.

Delaying Jones’ return until after next week’s Raiders game would leave Jones another two weeks to regain strength in his left arm and get the required medical clearance, while the Giants can continue to proceed cautiously. But a road game in Dallas is a realistic goal, provided there are no setbacks to Jones’ neck injury, according to sources.

This is not the first neck injury for Jones, who missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck issue. But Jones and Giants coach Brian Daboll insisted he would return this season.

“It’s a different injury,” Jones said. “I think when you see other players who have similar situations like mine and they’re able to step up and come back, I’m on a similar timeline to that. That’s kind of optimistic, and yeah, it’s a different injury than the previous time.”

Jones insists he is making progress, saying he feels “much better” and continues to “get better week after week”.

With Jones out Sunday against the New York Jets and likely again next week, the Giants will continue to turn to Tyrod Taylor, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract over the offseason and has impressed the team with his talent and leadership.

Taylor did not commit a turnover in either of his starts, and nearly led the Giants to an upset of the Bills in Buffalo before passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s victory over the Washington Chiefs.

“I feel good about our offense,” Taylor told reporters. “I feel comfortable with the playmakers we have out there. It’s up to me, of course, to get the ball to those guys, so I’m just trying to distribute it as much as I can, and a lot of those guys are making plays.”

However, Taylor also knows he will keep the job until Jones is ready to return, perhaps in a Week 10 target.

“It’s up to the coach,” Taylor said. “It’s obvious that [Jones] “He’s healthy, he’s our team leader, our team leader, a leader on offense, and I’m here to support him in any way I can.”

ESPN’s Jordan Rannan contributed to this report.