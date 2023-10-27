The Packers’ final injury report details Week 8 against the Vikings

CB Jair Alexander (Back): He was limited on Friday and will be a game-time decision on Sunday. Alexander has missed three of the last four games after injuring his back in a collision with third-string quarterback Alex McGough during a late September practice. Coach Matt LaFleur described Alexander as an everyday player, so his playing status will depend on how his back feels on Sunday. This may be a lingering issue throughout the season. If Alexander can’t go, the Packers will be facing Rasul Douglas, Kesian Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell at cornerback opposite Kirk Cousins.

C Josh Myers (ankle): After injuring his ankle and missing four games in Denver, Myers missed Wednesday’s practice, returned in limited capacity on Thursday and then practiced fully on Friday. It is doubtful but the intensification of his practices suggests that he may be closer to the ancient “likely” category. Although his play has been inconsistent, the presence of Myers – the offensive line coordinator at the position – will be important against the Vikings’ run-heavy defense. Who is the reserve? Zach Tom replaced Myers at center for four games against the Broncos.

TE Luke Musgrave (ankle): LaFleur called Musgrave a “tough jerk” for taking the practice field on Friday and giving himself a chance to play on Sunday after injuring his ankle last week in Denver. The rookie tight end will be a game-time decision. The team’s top option at tight end, it would give the Packers’ offense a boost if he could leave. Even if he’s available, expect more picks for Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims.

LB DeVondre Campbell (ankle): The veteran linebacker practiced in a limited capacity all week. Is he physically ready to return after missing three matches? The original injury occurred in Week 3 against the Saints. Isaiah McDuffie filled in at linebacker admirably last month, but the Packers need their defensive leader back at center. Campbell’s availability will likely depend on how his ankle feels after a full week of practice on Sunday.