Five things we learned from the Phoenix Suns’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal

LOS ANGELES – No Devin Booker. No Bradley Beal.

There’s not enough of everyone outside of Kevin Durant to top the Los Angeles Lakers.

Durant scored 39 points, including 15 in the third quarter, but the Phoenix Suns lost, 100-95, on Thursday night before a crowd of 18,997 at Crypto.com Arena.

Booker missed Thursday’s game due to left foot soreness after being injured late in Tuesday’s win over Golden State, while Beal did not play in Phoenix’s two regular-season games due to lower back tightness.

It was Phoenix’s first loss with Durant in the starting lineup in 10 games dating back to last season after Brooklyn traded him to the Suns before last season’s trade deadline.

Here are five things I learned from Thursday’s game as the Suns (1-1) play their home opener Saturday against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center.

