Captain’s limited partner Magic Johnson believes the team Lacking the necessary fire In Thursday night’s game against the Bears, defensive end Montez Sweat agreed with that assessment after the game.

The Bears came out with more fire and took a 27-3 lead that the Leaders overcame before eventually losing 40-20, Sweat said. Sweat said his team likes to “get punched in the mouth first and then respond,” which is a bad formula for success in the NFL and something they need to stop doing if they want to break their three-game losing streak.

Doing so will require everyone on the team to do some self-reflection about what they can do better in the future.

“Everyone’s not doing their job,” Sweat said in his post-match press conference. “We just have to play as a team. . . . We should definitely go back to the lab and see what’s going on. Everyone should look in the mirror.”

The Commanders started the season 2-0, but memories of that quickly faded as they allowed 111 points during a three-game losing streak. They’ll be on the road for the next two weeks, and failure to turn things around will make the ceremonial start to the season seem like a distant memory when they return home in Week 8.