Dick Butkus, the fearsome Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died at the age of 80

Dick Butkus, the hard-hitting quarterback for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and 1970s and one of the team’s historic 100th selections to found the NFL, died Thursday at his home in Malibu, Calif., at the age of 80.

The Bears confirmed the death but did not say why.

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, a good size for his age, Butkus plays midfield. He was also quick and mobile enough to drop back and thwart opposition passes. He was cited as a first-team All-Pro five times and was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times. He was entered He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, his first year of eligibility.

Sacks didn’t become an official statistic until 1982, so the number of times Butkus smothered opposing quarterbacks remains unrecorded. But he counts 22 interceptions and 27 recoveries while playing for the Bears from 1965 to 1973.

“When I would go out on the court to warm up, I would do things that would drive me crazy,” the Hall of Famer quoted Butkus as saying. “If someone on the other team was laughing, I would pretend they were laughing at me or the Bears. It always works for me.”