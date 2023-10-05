Starting lineup for Phillies vs. Braves NLDS 1 and 2023 pitching matchup

Velez: Ranger Suarez will almost certainly start for the Phillies, just as he did in Game 1 of the 2022 NLDS against the Braves. Suarez struggled to control that game, walking five batters over just 3 1/3 innings, though he did manage to hold Atlanta to just one run in a 7-6 win. It’s been an up-and-down season for Suarez, who missed three weeks in late August with a right hamstring strain. Upon his return, he put up a 3.31 ERA in his first three games, but struggled to a 7.94 ERA in his final two regular season games, including allowing a season-high six runs for the Pirates in the finale.