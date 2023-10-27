How Steph Curry influenced Bob Myers, Warriors front office decisions – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

It’s no secret that NBA stars have enormous influence when it comes to roster decisions, but how much traction does that equate to?

During an ESPN segment discussing the ongoing public feud between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers, former Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed that he would consult with Steph Curry before making any drastic moves regarding another star player.

“If it were me, I’d go for Steph Curry [or] Joel Embiid [and ask] ‘What do you want?’ Myers said. “If that guy says, ‘I want him on the team,’ what do I do? That’s what I do.”

Myers then made it clear that keeping Curry happy was the top priority, making it essential for him to get the star guard’s stamp of approval on important roster decisions.

The former Warriors executive also detailed a relatively specific example of one such exchange with Curry, focusing on his longtime teammate, Draymond Green.

“Steph Curry’s importance is the pinnacle of this building, and my importance was that,” Myers explained. “I’ll go up to him and say, ‘Listen, what do you want?’ “If he’s not happy, it doesn’t matter. That ends the whole conversation. Draymond Green, he said I messed up all the time. I’m going to go call Draymond, ‘What did I do wrong?’ Why did you say “I’ve been through these things.”

“Then I call Curry and say, ‘Steve, what do you want to do?’ He’s like, ‘We’re better with Draymond.’ No, I’m not comparing Draymond to what Harden is doing now, but Draymond made some mistakes, too.”

While Myers did not specifically say when exactly that conversation occurred, there was a lot of controversy surrounding Green during his time with the Dubs.

As Curry pointed out to Myers, the Warriors are a formidable force when Green is on the field for them, something that appears to have been recognized by the front office after signing the star to a four-year, $100 million contract this offseason.

