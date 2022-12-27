December 27, 2022

Stock futures are rising as the final trading week of 2022 approaches

Cheryl Riley December 27, 2022 2 min read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 29, 2022.

Brendan McDiarmid | Reuters

US stock futures rose Tuesday morning as investors head into the final trading days of 2022, deliberating whether a Santa Claus rally will emerge and lift a market weighed down by recession fears.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 154 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.63% and 0.75%, respectively.

During the regular session on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 176 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%.

Friday marked the beginning of the time period for the Santa Claus rally, which is It is usually considered the last five-day trading stretch of the current year, as well as the first two trading days of the new year. Markets were closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.

Due to lower trading volumes, investors are expecting either relative calm or more volatility during the holiday week. markets Closing month and year Identified by an increase in recession fears.

In December, the S&P 500 fell nearly 5.8%, while the Dow and Nasdaq fell about 4% and 8.5%, respectively. These are the largest monthly declines since September. The major averages are on track for their worst annual performance since 2008.

“[The] “The question of what kind of recession remains unanswered,” Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, said Friday. To this, the answer is primarily dictated by how much the Fed needs to raise interest rates to finally tackle viscous inflation.

See also  Stock futures drop as the market exits a rollercoaster week

On the economic front, traders should expect the latest data on November wholesale inventories and October S&P/Case-Shiller home prices on Tuesday before the bell.

