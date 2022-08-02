Stock futures drop as US-China tensions escalate over Pelosi’s expected trip to Taiwan

Uber advances by a large margin in profits
shares Uber Popped more than 10% in pre-market trading after The company announced quarterly earnings That beat Wall Street forecasts for revenue.
The company also reported a net loss of $2.6 billion for the quarter, some of which was attributed to investments in Aurora, Grab and Zomato.
Impact of Pelosi’s trip on the markets
Mona Mahajan, chief investment analyst at Edward Jones, addressed the impact of Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan on the markets on CNBC.croak boxAppearance Tuesday:
“Geopolitical tension has been a topic that we’ve really seen all year long that has been weighing on markets… The risk and concern is that we have Russia and Ukraine 2.0, which is much more serious coming out of China. I think at the moment it’s a tail risk. I think the trip isn’t going to lead to any Real economic disruption, but of course the rhetoric and headlines are ramping up and that’s something we need to monitor going forward.”
Caterpillar drops after earnings are reported
Larva Shares fell more than 1% after the industrial giant reported mixed quarterly results. The company earned $3.18 per share, beating Refinitiv’s forecast of $3.01 per share. However, Caterpillar’s revenue of $14.25 billion was just below estimates of $14.35 billion.
Treasury yields fall in early trade
US Treasury yields fell in early trading on Tuesday ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The benchmark 10-year rate fell more than 5 basis points to 2.548%, while the two-year yield fell to 2.856%.
British oil giant boosts dividend as quarterly profit rises on higher commodity prices
British oil giant BP It boosted its dividend on Tuesday as it posted bumper earnings in the second quarter, benefiting from higher commodity prices.
The base replacement cost profit in the second quarter, which was used as an indicator of net profit, was $8.5 billion. Higher earnings gave BP scope for a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend to shareholders, raising it to 6,006 cents per common share.
European shares dip, tracking global risk-off sentiment
European markets pulled back a bit on Tuesday, tracking risk-off sentiment globally as investors assess whether last month’s rally will continue.
pan europe Stokes 600 It was down 0.6% by mid-morning in London, with technology shares dropping 2.1% to lead losses as almost all major sectors and exchanges slid into the red. Telecom shares rose 0.6%.
Earnings remain the main driver of individual stock price movement. BP, Ferrari, Maersk and Uniper were among the major European companies reporting before the bell on Tuesday.
Chinese stocks fall as tensions escalate over Pelosi’s visit
Stock futures contracts open
Stock futures opened flat in overnight trading on Monday.
Futures related to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.06%, or 21 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures are down 0.06% and 0.01%, respectively.
The upside from here is limited over the next few months . Lerner from Trustist says
Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist, says investors looking into stocks should consider using current market conditions to trim their positions because the upside in stocks is limited in the future.
According to Lerner, the upside of the market over the next few months is likely to be limited in the 3% to 5% range, but the downside may exceed this amount.
“The market has been very resilient, no doubt, and it may have stayed that way a little bit, but we don’t see the risk and reward being convincing here,” he said.
Lerner added that this is by no means an indication of a market top and stocks may rise, but it is an opportunity to reallocate exposure after the strong rally in the market last month.
Pinterest shares rose 21% as Elliott Management revealed its position as the largest investor
Pinterest Shares are up more than 21%. After the company published stronger-than-expected user numbers and Elliott Management revealed it was the largest shareholder in the photo-sharing company.
Activist investor Elliott said in a statement that he was “convinced by the value creation opportunity” in Pinterest, describing the social media company as a “very strategic business with great potential for growth.”
“As the market-leading platform at the intersection of social media, search and commerce, Pinterest is uniquely positioned in the advertising and shopping ecosystem, and CEO Bill Reddy is the right leader to oversee the next phase of Pinterest’s growth,” Elliott wrote.
Despite the stock movement, Pinterest missed estimates for the second quarter on the top and bottom lines, its monthly active users for the period came in two million above estimates.
