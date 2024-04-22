Stock futures rise ahead of a potentially big week for big tech companies

51 minutes ago
Watch stocks make pre-market moves
These are some of the stocks that made notable moves before the bell on Monday:
- Li Auto, Tesla – Shares of the electric car makers fell more than 7% and 3%, respectively, after price cut announcements. US shares of Chinese electric car makers Nio and Xpeng fell in tandem.
- Verizon – The telecom giant traded 1.5% higher as earnings per share beat expectations and full-year guidance was confirmed.
- Hut 8 – Shares rose 2.6% after Benchmark initiated coverage of the data center operator with a buy rating.
-Alex Haring
53 minutes ago
Verizon shares rose after a smaller-than-expected loss of subscribers
A person walks past a Verizon store on January 23, 2024 in Corte Madera, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Shares of telecommunications giant Verizon rose 2% in premarket trading after the company shed fewer subscribers than expected in the first quarter.
Verizon beat Wall Street earnings estimates in the first quarter, reporting $1.15 per share excluding items compared with estimates of analysts surveyed by FactSet who expected $1.12. Verizon's first-quarter revenue of $33 billion was slightly below estimates calling for $33.32 billion.
– Brian Evans
5 hours ago
European stocks open higher
European stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.5% by 8:05 a.m. London time.
The British FTSE 100 index rose by 1.1%, while the French CAC 40 index rose by 0.5%, and the German DAX index rose by 0.7%.
8 hours ago
Safe-haven assets decline as fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East ease
Risk asset prices jumped while safe haven asset prices fell on Monday as fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East eased.
Bitcoin rose 1.56% to trade at $65,713.97, according to Coin Metrics, with most Asian stock markets higher, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.
The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven asset, fell slightly to 154.7 yen, while spot gold prices fell 0.87% to $2,369.58 per ounce.
Oil prices, which initially rose after news of Israel carrying out a strike against Iran, also fell. Brent crude futures fell 0.73% to $86.65 on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.84%, to trade at $82.44.
– Lim Hui Ji
11 hours ago
China leaves key loan interest rates unchanged
A woman walks near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing, China.
Jason Lee | Reuters
Central Bank of China Base interest rates are left for one- and five-year loans Interest rates were unchanged at 3.45% and 3.95% respectively on Monday.
The one-year LPR is seen as the link for most household and business loans, while the five-year LPR is the standard for most mortgages.
The decision was in line with a Reuters poll, which expected the two prices to remain unchanged.
China's CSI 300 index rose 1.9% last week.
– Shreyashi Sanyal
11 hours ago
Tesla cuts prices globally after deliveries drop in the first quarter: Reuters
Electric car giant Tesla has reduced its car prices globally after its first-quarter deliveries fell for the first time in nearly four years.
Reuters reported The company reduced its starting price Model 3 in China To 231,900 yuan (32,000 US dollars), a decrease of 14,000 yuan.
In Germany, Reuters reported the price Model 3 rear wheel drive The price has also been reduced to €40,990 ($43,670.75) from €42,990, where the price has been since February.
Checks by CNBC showed that China and Germany's websites reflect updated prices.
A Tesla spokesman told Reuters that there are also price cuts in several other countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
— Lim Hui Ji, Reuters
13 hours ago
Bitcoin traded near $65,000 after the halving
Bitcoin's price was little changed on Sunday evening, hovering near $65,000.
That's close to where the largest cryptocurrency will be on Friday before the so-called “halving,” which slows bitcoin issuance by reducing rewards for miners.
Bitcoin's price has risen between each previous halving, but some experts say there may be a near-term downside to the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin price was relatively quiet over the weekend following the cryptocurrency's other “halving.”
— Jessie Pound, Tanaya Machel
14 hours ago
Futures open higher
Traders work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 5, 2024.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
The three major futures contracts rose at the opening of trading at 6pm in New York. Dow Jones futures briefly rose 100 points.
-Jesse Pound
14 hours ago
Last week in review
Here's where the major averages stand after the tech sector's decline on Friday:
- The S&P 500 fell 0.88% on Friday, the sixth straight negative session.
- The S&P 500 ended the week down 3.05%.
- The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.05% on Friday, the sixth straight negative session.
- The Nasdaq Composite ended the week down 5.52%.
- The Dow rose 211 points, or 0.56%, on Friday, the second positive session in a row.
- The Dow Jones Index ended the week up by 0.01%.
– Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes
