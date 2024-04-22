April 22, 2024

Stock futures rise ahead of a potentially big week for big tech companies

Cheryl Riley April 22, 2024 4 min read

51 minutes ago

Watch stocks make pre-market moves

These are some of the stocks that made notable moves before the bell on Monday:

  • Li Auto, Tesla – Shares of the electric car makers fell more than 7% and 3%, respectively, after price cut announcements. US shares of Chinese electric car makers Nio and Xpeng fell in tandem.
  • Verizon – The telecom giant traded 1.5% higher as earnings per share beat expectations and full-year guidance was confirmed.
  • Hut 8 – Shares rose 2.6% after Benchmark initiated coverage of the data center operator with a buy rating.

-Alex Haring

53 minutes ago

Verizon shares rose after a smaller-than-expected loss of subscribers

A person walks past a Verizon store on January 23, 2024 in Corte Madera, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Shares of telecommunications giant Verizon rose 2% in premarket trading after the company shed fewer subscribers than expected in the first quarter.

Verizon beat Wall Street earnings estimates in the first quarter, reporting $1.15 per share excluding items compared with estimates of analysts surveyed by FactSet who expected $1.12. Verizon's first-quarter revenue of $33 billion was slightly below estimates calling for $33.32 billion.

– Brian Evans

5 hours ago

European stocks open higher

European stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.5% by 8:05 a.m. London time.

The British FTSE 100 index rose by 1.1%, while the French CAC 40 index rose by 0.5%, and the German DAX index rose by 0.7%.

8 hours ago

Safe-haven assets decline as fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East ease

Risk asset prices jumped while safe haven asset prices fell on Monday as fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East eased.

Bitcoin rose 1.56% to trade at $65,713.97, according to Coin Metrics, with most Asian stock markets higher, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.

The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven asset, fell slightly to 154.7 yen, while spot gold prices fell 0.87% to $2,369.58 per ounce.

Oil prices, which initially rose after news of Israel carrying out a strike against Iran, also fell. Brent crude futures fell 0.73% to $86.65 on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.84%, to trade at $82.44.

– Lim Hui Ji

11 hours ago

China leaves key loan interest rates unchanged

A woman walks near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing, China.

Jason Lee | Reuters

Central Bank of China Base interest rates are left for one- and five-year loans Interest rates were unchanged at 3.45% and 3.95% respectively on Monday.

The one-year LPR is seen as the link for most household and business loans, while the five-year LPR is the standard for most mortgages.

The decision was in line with a Reuters poll, which expected the two prices to remain unchanged.

China's CSI 300 index rose 1.9% last week.

– Shreyashi Sanyal

11 hours ago

Tesla cuts prices globally after deliveries drop in the first quarter: Reuters

Electric car giant Tesla has reduced its car prices globally after its first-quarter deliveries fell for the first time in nearly four years.

Reuters reported The company reduced its starting price Model 3 in China To 231,900 yuan (32,000 US dollars), a decrease of 14,000 yuan.

In Germany, Reuters reported the price Model 3 rear wheel drive The price has also been reduced to €40,990 ($43,670.75) from €42,990, where the price has been since February.

Checks by CNBC showed that China and Germany's websites reflect updated prices.

A Tesla spokesman told Reuters that there are also price cuts in several other countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

— Lim Hui Ji, Reuters

13 hours ago

Bitcoin traded near $65,000 after the halving

Bitcoin's price was little changed on Sunday evening, hovering near $65,000.

That's close to where the largest cryptocurrency will be on Friday before the so-called “halving,” which slows bitcoin issuance by reducing rewards for miners.

Bitcoin's price has risen between each previous halving, but some experts say there may be a near-term downside to the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin price was relatively quiet over the weekend following the cryptocurrency's other “halving.”

— Jessie Pound, Tanaya Machel

14 hours ago

Futures open higher

Traders work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 5, 2024.

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

The three major futures contracts rose at the opening of trading at 6pm in New York. Dow Jones futures briefly rose 100 points.

-Jesse Pound

14 hours ago

Last week in review

Here's where the major averages stand after the tech sector's decline on Friday:

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.88% on Friday, the sixth straight negative session.
  • The S&P 500 ended the week down 3.05%.
  • The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.05% on Friday, the sixth straight negative session.
  • The Nasdaq Composite ended the week down 5.52%.
  • The Dow rose 211 points, or 0.56%, on Friday, the second positive session in a row.
  • The Dow Jones Index ended the week up by 0.01%.
– Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes

