Stock futures rise ahead of a potentially big week for big tech companies

These are some of the stocks that made notable moves before the bell on Monday:

Li Auto, Tesla – Shares of the electric car makers fell more than 7% and 3%, respectively, after price cut announcements. US shares of Chinese electric car makers Nio and Xpeng fell in tandem.

Verizon – The telecom giant traded 1.5% higher as earnings per share beat expectations and full-year guidance was confirmed.

Hut 8 – Shares rose 2.6% after Benchmark initiated coverage of the data center operator with a buy rating.

