Discovery to name Chris Licht as the next president of CNN

Veteran CBS CEO Chris Licht is expected to be named as CNN’s next president, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Licht, who may announce Discovery Inc. On his appointment as soon as next week, he will take charge of a news network that prides itself on its reporting ability but has been hit by a scandal at its very top.

Discovery is in the process of finalizing its acquisition of WarnerMedia, which owns CNN. The deal has already been approved by federal regulators.

Licht was previously an executive producer on “CBS This Morning” as well as “Morning Joe” at MSNBC.

His appointment comes as CNN International flexes its reporting muscle and showcases its vast global network in its extensive coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Puck News’ Dylan Byers first reported the appointment of a yacht.

Licht will replace Jeff Zucker, who resigned in advance this month After admitting that he did not disclose a romantic relationship with the then CEO of Network Marketing, Alison Goulst.

gulast quit too Later. The relationship between Zucker and Golust came to light in an investigation of Chris Cuomo, who was fired by Zucker over the extent of the help the former CNN host provided to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo’s older brother, was dealing with accusations of sexual harassment and eventually resigned.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Keeler forced Zucker to leave.

Licht is known for creating hit shows around strong personalities, with a mix of news and entertainment.

Help create MSNBC’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Licht then joined CBS News where he successfully helped re-launch the network’s show “CBS This Morning” with Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, and revived The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after a difficult first year.

Rose was eventually fired from CBS over allegations of sexual harassment.