Stocks extend their winning streak as investors cling to Fed interest rate excitement

Stocks continued their hot streak on Tuesday, extending gains for a seventh straight session, as renewed confidence in the Federal Reserve, which has ended its tightening campaign this year, lifted investors.

The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.9%, extending its winning streak, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose nearly 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.2%, or nearly 60 points.

Recent signs of weakness in the US economy have signaled to the market that the Federal Reserve may ease off on raising interest rates. But central bankers said the door remains open for additional increases, even if officials decide to pause for a while.

While market momentum has turned to a more optimistic reading, investors have plenty of cautious voices to check their activity, including Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who stressed on Monday and Tuesday that the central bank likely has more work to do. In front of him to control. Economic inflation. Kashkari was one of several more hawkish members of the Fed to express caution on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak later in the week.

“There was a lot of euphoria last weekend due to the belief that the Fed was done, that the jobs market was slowing, and that the US economy was going to have a soft landing,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC. UK markets told Reuters. “People are starting to become a little clearer. There’s a risk that the Fed could go higher again.”

New Fed doubts cast a pall over the oil outlook, helping push WTI prices below $80 a barrel for the first time in more than two months despite the prospect of Saudi and Russian supply cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) fell 4% to $77.48 and $81.76 per barrel, respectively.

Oil was also affected by trade data that showed the decline in China’s exports unexpectedly accelerating in October, a sign of weak external demand, while its imports rose. But there was a bright spot for the world’s second-largest economy, as the International Monetary Fund updated its GDP growth forecasts for the country this year and next.

In corporate news, WeWork (WE) on Monday filed for bankruptcy after America’s most valuable startup faced expensive leases. Its shares have fallen by about 98% this year.

Meanwhile, earnings season continues with reports from Uber (UBER) and Rivian (RIVN) highlighting Tuesday’s agenda, ahead of closely watched Disney (DIS) results scheduled for Wednesday.

