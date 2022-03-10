Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, DocuSign, and more

Docusign Inc. Application. For download in the Apple App Store on a smartphone organized at Dobbs Ferry, New York, United States, on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Rivian – The electric car company’s stock fell 12% in the post office Thursday after that Missing estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter As you grapple with supply chain turmoil. Rivian reported a loss of $2.43 per share on revenue of $54 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of $1.97 per share on revenue of $60 million.

inspiration Oracle shares fell 5% in extended trading Thursday After the company achieved revenue but did not miss the profit forecast for the third quarter. The company reported earnings per share of $1.13 and revenue of $10.51 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $10.51 billion. The company also said that two investments led to lower income.

DocuSign DocuSign fell 18% during extended trading Thursday after issuing poor revenue guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year. The electronic signature software maker beat analyst expectations for its top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter and announced a $200 million share buyback.

Ulta Beauty The retailer’s shares rose more than 1% in extended trading after beating revenue estimates for the fourth quarter. The company reported revenue of $2.73 billion, while analysts in a Refinitiv survey expected $2.69 billion.