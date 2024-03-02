Strade Bianche Men Live – Pogacar, Pidcock Extended Race Title

Refreshes

Here come the attacks! Quinn Simmons and Magnus Kurt launched themselves from the front of the peloton.

Team UAE and Soudal-QuickStep are the two teams setting the pace in the peloton. Despite their poor start to the season, the latter should look forward to the chances of Julian Alaphilippe and/or Kasper Asgren.

100 km to go The leaders have been arrested. It's all back together and we're racing on the gravel.

We are in San Martino now. The leaders are still there, but the pace of returning to the group is sure to be tremendous.

The leading group is down to just 3 now, as Craddock returns to the pack after suffering a flat tyre.

110 km to go Only 20 seconds now for the leaders. They may not even reach the beginning of San Martino in Grania.

San Martino in Grania could also mean the end of the break at the front. The gap between them is now only about 30 seconds. Only 10 kilometers now until they are back on the gravel.

There is now some relief for riders in the form of a short flat section. Then, we can really expect life to come alive, when they reach San Martino in Grania, the race's first 5-star sector.

120 kilometers to go They are approaching the end of Pieve a Salti, and the lead of the front four has dropped to less than a minute.

Lawson Craddock also asked to change his bike, but returned to the leading group.

Bronn is caught by the peloton, and is unable to rejoin the leaders after being tracked down by his mechanic. An unfortunate end to the Swiss rider's day at the front, but an occupational hazard at Stradie Bianchi.

There are no more attacks yet from Peloton, but the group has been narrowed down. There are less than 50 flights remaining in it.

The Lucignano d'Asso is finished, and they are now in Pieve a Salti. This will be the toughest test the riders have faced so far today.

130 km to go The peloton remains in Lucignano d'Asso, and has reduced the deficit to the leaders a bit more, to around 1-15. Niels Brunn is stuck between them in no man's land.

Bad news for Nils Bruyne, who suffered a flat tire and withdrew from the front group. This leaves only 4 contestants at the break.

They are in Lucignano d'Asso now.

In anticipation of these sectors, the pace of business at Peloton is picking up. The break lead was down to only about 1-30.

140 kilometers to go We are only 2 km from Sector 5, Lucignano Dasso. This sector is particularly important, as at 11.9 km it is the longest of the entire day, closely followed by the first 4-star sector of the day, Pieve a Salti.

The weather is still showing some ominous signs, which could make this race very different. There were a few drops of rain further along in the women's race.

150 kilometers to go The riders are currently climbing an asphalt hill. The gap between the five leaders and the peloton continues to widen, and is now 2-30.

It may be quiet here in the men's race at the moment, but it all starts in the women's race. Remember, you can follow this race with us too.

160 kilometers to go The success of this break stabilized the racing situation. The UAE side are led by Pogačar, and are happy to let them take the lead, which now stands at 1-30. The next gravel section is not for another 22km.

The leading quarter became a leading quintet, with counter-forward Nils Bruun (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) closing the gap. They have a lead of more than a minute.

Now it's time for the fourth gravel test – La Piana, which is rated 2 stars and continues for 64 km.

170 kilometers to go The quartet's lead now stands at more than 30 seconds. This might be our break for the day.

They are joined by Dion Smith (Intermarché – Wanty), and lead by around 20 seconds.

A new trio now forms a new leading group, and it is a strong one: Lawson Craddock (Jayco-Alula), Mark Donovan (Q36.5) and Anders Haaland Johansson (Uno-X), who was previously in attack.

180 kilometers to go They're in the third gravel sector now, the two-star Radi Hotel.

Operation Bagnaia has been completed, and the peloton is still together.

Time now for Sector 2, Bagnaya. It is more difficult than its predecessor, and is rated 3 stars out of 5 in terms of difficulty. This may be where the disconnect becomes apparent.

200 km to go This pioneer group reached the first of the day's fifteen gravel sectors, Vidritta, but did not survive it and was turned back. We await the next moves.

The six riders with Skujiņš are: Cristian Rodriguez (Arkia-B&B), Oscar Ryzebek (Alpecin-Deseuninck), Felix Engelhardt (Jaiko-Alola), Logan Currie (Lotto-Destiny), Anders Haaland Johansson (Uno-X) and Francisco Muñoz. (Bulti cometa).

Among these seven riders is Toms Skujiņš. Given the form he showed during the week during the opening weekend, he almost certainly won't be allowed on the road.

205 km to go The attacks have been made, and the group of seven currently has a small gap in front of the peloton.

As for the all-important weather forecast – you can see from this photo of the women's race that although the skies are dry at the moment, there are some menacing-looking clouds in the sky. If the skies opened, the gravel roads would become mud baths, changing the entire nature of the race. But the forecast indicates that the rain will stay away this afternoon.

215 km to go And they are out!

The riders came out of the unofficial start and into the neutral zone. We are eagerly awaiting the official start!

In addition to Bogar, defending champion Tom Pidcock is also among the favourites, while others to watch include the in-form young talent Lennert van Eetvelt, Ben Healy and Sepp Kuss, who is testing himself on unfamiliar cobblestone roads. For a more detailed look at each one's chances, read our preview of the contenders.

Only five minutes until the start of the match, and the excitement is palpable.

Being one of the biggest prizes of the season, the starting roster is packed with talent. But one name stands above all others – Tadej Pogacar. It feels like an age since we last saw the great man race, and that was actually almost five months ago, on Il Lombardia last autumn – which he inevitably won. He also won the last time he competed at Strade Bianche in 2022, and in the absence of Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel, he is the favorite to do so again today.

This year's Strade Bianche route will be the longest yet, exceeding 200 kilometers for the first time in the race's 17-year history. An additional loop near Siena means 15 sectors of cobblestone roads emblematic of the race will be treated, compared to 11 sectors last year. Today we'll find out if that adds to the spectacle, or unbalances the race by making it too demanding.

While we wait for the men, the women are already off to the races – you can follow all the action here.

There was only half an hour left before the men set off towards what many now consider to be the first major classic – and perhaps even monument – of the season – Strade Bianche! Whether or not it deserves this particularly heavy level has been debated with increasing intensity in the past few years, but in any case, it is undoubtedly one of the scenes of the season.