Bears could get 'high-quality asset' by Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago

Recently, The Athletic surveyed eight different NFL coaches and executives in a fascinating and resourceful way story About Justin Fields' trade value this season.

Here are the top takeaways from coaches and executives.

“The majority view is that the Bears will take a second or third round pick, but there has been some variation in those responses,” Jeff Howe wrote. “One executive said he was worth a second round or equivalent value in a third- and fifth-round package.

“A couple of other executives thought the return would be a second or third round pick, depending on where the pick is in the round. Another thought it could be a 2025 third round pick who could become a second round pick based on certain statistical criteria.”

According to the report, there were two outliers. One coach believes the first-round pick could come down to “supply and demand.” By this theory, the Bears will need to trade Fields soon. On March 13, NFL free agency will open and quarterbacks will be quickly coming off the market.

The other strange person, according to Howe, was the coach who said he wouldn't cough up Fields' third round. “There's a reason they're moving forward,” one executive told Howe.

Recently, NFL Goliath reporter Adam Schefter offered his two cents on “The Pat McAfee Show“On what he thinks the Bears will get for Fields.

“For me, Sam Darnold, when you talk to people, the compensation comparison is probably the most important,” Schefter said. “…I think Justin Fields' compensation is somewhere between what Alex Smith got and what Sam Darnold brought.”

When the Jets moved on from Darnold to draft Zach Wilson back in 2021, they sent him to Carolina in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick. That's a good return for a quarterback who the Bears would theoretically have no use for. .

We should know in the next couple of weeks where things stand with Fields. General manager Ryan Bowles told the media he would prefer to do the right thing by moving Fields as soon as possible if the Bears decide to go that route.

“No one wants to live in grey, I know it is uncomfortable,” Poles said on Tuesday. “I don't want to be in this situation either. So, we'll gather information, we'll act as quickly as possible, we won't rush it and see what's best for the organization.”

