MLBPA President Tony Clark hopes concerns regarding MLB uniforms will be addressed before Opening Day

Spring training is underway and talk of new MLB uniforms has calmed. Tony Clark, executive director of the MLBPA, believes that's because officials are working to fix the problem.

“It is calm because the commentary being made indicates that the powers that be are paying attention to the concerns that exist and are looking at how best to address them and move forward.” Clark told reporters Newsday And Associated Press. “So the tension that was created early on, the concerns are still there. Hopefully as we head quickly towards opening day over the next month or so we don't have a second set of comments about the pants when the lights come on….

“You don't expect to have conversations about uniforms. So, I'm hopeful that we will have them, and this goes back to what we suggested before, which is to pick up the phone and talk to all the people involved, and feel some appreciation for the people who care about it now maybe more than they did before.” Spring has begun yet.”

You can tell Clark is done with the topic and focusing on collective bargaining issues or the future of the Oakland A's seems welcome at this point.

Complaints about the uniforms designed by Nike and made by fanatics have been well documented, with negative initial impressions from players regarding a clear downgrade from what MLB had previously offered. They've been described as having a “cheap” look and featuring sheer pants – not to mention a different fit than in years past.

The feedback Clark has received has been universal, and now that the concerns are being voiced — loudly — there is hope that change is coming.

'Everyone understands the concerns' Clarke told The Athletic. “Whether it's the league or Nike, everyone is aware of these concerns. And [MLB and Nike] “They have suggested in public statements, and elsewhere, that they are preoccupied with correcting what can be corrected.”

As for the poorly received lettering on t-shirts, the solution seems to be to just ask if you can use what you've had in the past. The Kansas City Royals were given permission this week to keep their old lettering, and the St. Louis Cardinals were allowed to keep their chain-stitched chest script after team president Bill DeWitt III lobbied for it.

Fanatic founder defends the company

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin Address the uniform fiasco Friday during the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

Rubin feels the company is being unfairly blamed and that the uniforms are manufactured to specifications set by MLB and Nike.

“It's a tough situation for us,” Robin said. “We do everything as we're told and we get kicked out. So it's not fun.”

“Nike designs everything. He hands us the specs and says, 'Make this.' We made everything exactly to spec, and Nike and baseball will say, 'Yes, you did everything we asked you to do.'

Rubin also addressed players' concerns, saying similar issues seen in the NFL and NBA went away once players got used to the new topics.