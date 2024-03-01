2024 NFL offseason: Major free agency moves for all 32 teams

We're still a few days away from NFL free agency, but teams are already thinking about new players they want to add to their rosters. The franchise tag deadline is March 5, and free agency opens on March 13 — although the negotiating window opens two days earlier. Not every team is very active in free agency, but each team usually selects at least one key veteran.

Below, I suggest an important free agent signing for each team. I established several rules for this exercise: I selected only one free agent per team, and only one team per free agent. I also would not designate any player to return to their current team, even on the franchise tag.

As always, I use DVOA (Defense Adjusted Value Above Average) and DYAR (Defense Adjusted Yards Above Replacement) statistics, which are explained further here.

Who represents the best matchup of all 32 teams? Let's get started.

NFC East