Streamer offers $20,000 reward for ending Halo 2 without dying

picture : Halo 2

Streamer Charlie ‘Cr1tikal’ White has a challenge for you, Hello Fans: All you have to do is win Halo 2 on a certain difficulty level (without dying) and it will give you $20,000. The thing is, it’s the custom difficulty level that makes the game seem impossible.

Across PC gamesThis level of difficulty is known as “LASO,” or Legendary All Skulls On, a fan-made set of conditions that not only define the game in Legendary but then offer a set of game-set modifiers, which can include things like giving more Enemies have more health, or less ammo in your clips.

It’s a brutal way to play the game. Here’s a Reddit thread A few years ago where someone would brag about their completion Halo 2 LASO, albeit with the caveat that “my death is measured in three numbers.” The Cr1tikal Challenge involves not even dying Once.

Described as a “willy wonka moment”, Cr1tikal initially offered a reward of $ 5,000, but has since raised that by $1 5000, because it is a task that is believed to be “the toughest challenge currently in all games”. I don’t know anything about it, but it sure sounds tough: in 18 years since Halo 2 Release any player has Ever They were able to prove that they completed the LASO Deathless Race (OK, one did, but I’ll get to that). It’s very hard to tell Cr1tikal after watching people try to take his money over the past 3 weeks, “99%” of players have not been able to get past the first level of the game, and most of them – including himself – can’t even get past the first level a couple of rooms .

Come take my money

The rules are: The race must be streamed live, either on Twitch or YouTube. must play Halo 2 At the legendary difficulty level with the game’s 13 skulls turned on, but the ones known as “Envy” flipped over turning off. This is because one player claimed to have completed the LASO Race without dying before, but they were using this skull, which replaces the Master Chief’s flashlight with the ability to become invisible through active camouflage. This doesn’t make things any more difficult at all, so disabling it seems perfectly fair given the point of this challenge.