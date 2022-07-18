Amazon Prime Day GPU deal still in place: Best EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 for $780

The price of the RTX 30 series GPUs has fallen like a rock in the past few months. This is a very good thing for us as consumers, given that the starting price of these GPUs was much higher than the original intended MSRP. For Amazon Prime Day, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra video card has dropped to the lowest price we’ve seen since launch. Reduced to $779.99, down from $919.99. Amazon is about $100 cheaper than buying it directly from EVGA.

The GeForce RTX 3080 GPU really needs no introduction. This is the actual card to have if you’re planning on playing current-gen 4K games, since it’s up to 50% faster than the previous generation RTX 2080 and doesn’t require the hefty price tag of the RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3090 (both 3%–5). % in real world performance). It has an HDMI 2.1 port to pass through 4K @ 120Hz, which has the ability to drive even resource-hungry games like Elden Ring, Battlefield 2042 or Cyberpunk 2077.

The FTW3 Ultra from EVGA comes with an extra-large 2.7-slot heatsink with triple-fan cooling and a metal shield. This amount of dissipation allows the card to run cooler and quieter than the reference model RTX 3080 FE. This also allows the FTW3 Ultra to get a modest 1800Hz overclock compared to the stock 1710MHz Boost on the 3080 FE. Finally and certainly the least important detail, let’s not forget about RGB lighting. There’s just enough to make this card stand out in both traditional and portrait directions.