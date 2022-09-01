USB-C naming is getting a bit worse with USB4 2.0

USB-C is a connector check. He’s so likable that he became Mandatory among EU electronicsWith the other Geographical areas Taking into account the Similar approachesEven a resistant iPhone It said Thinking of using it. It operates at up to 40 Gbps, and has more bandwidth than USB-A or other forms of USB, but that assumes you’re using the right Writes from USB-C. USB-C naming has already been handled with a file Re-branding This just kept getting confused. And the next standard for the popular reversible connector type will boost the twisted plot called USB with a tantalizing new identity: USB4 v2.0.

The USB Promoter Group announced today that the USB4 2.0 version will operate at up to 80 Gbps. Current USB4 can operate at up to 40 Gbps, but can reach a maximum of 20 Gbps. You will need to search for it USB-IF logos are optional Or check the spec sheets to find out.

USB4 2.0 is said to reach 80 Gbps through the use of a new physical layer architecture which, according to the USB Promoter Group, takes advantage of “newly selected” 80 Gbps active USB-C cables and existing 40 USB-C passive cables. gigabit per second.

The new type of USB4 will continue the questionable naming scheme of USB-IF that can only truly be appreciated for its members and cork board covered in thumb and chain pins. When all is said and done, it looks like you’ll be able to find USB-C ports that are USB4 v2.0, USB4 v1.0, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 1, or USB 2.0, plus some will choose certified Intel Thunderbolt. And in the case of USB4 v1.0, you’ll still need more information to see if the port supports the specification’s possible maximum speed of 40 Gbps.

Ultimately, vendors may or may not use any of these names, with some opting for the “SuperSpeed” brand of consumer USB-IF (eg USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 could be SuperSpeed ​​USB 20Gbps) Or just list the top speeds alone.

Leverage Intel’s Thunderbolt Protocol for the first time-Enter the USB4 Tunneling Protocol to the USB specification. With the data and display protocol updates, USB4 2.0 will increase the higher bandwidth for “high-performance USB 3.2, DisplayPort, and PCI Express data tunnels to best use the highest available bandwidth,” according to the USB Promoter Group announcement. The USB 3.2 data tunnel is said to exceed the maximum data transfer rate of 20 Gbps.

The announcement said that USB4 version 2.0 will also be with the latest DisplayPort and PCIe standards.

The sadly-named new specification should be published by November, along with relevant updates for USB-IF’s USB Type-C and USB Power Delivery Determine.