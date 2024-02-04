Target pulls out a magnet set that misidentifies three black leaders

Target has pulled from its stores a magnetic educational kit that misidentified three Black leaders, after a high school history teacher called attention to the errors in a TikTok video.

In the videoTeacher Tierra Espy said she purchased the Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity, a tin box containing 26 magnets and information cards containing illustrations of black leaders and slogans from the civil rights movement, for Black History Month, which is celebrated in the United States. United States in February.

“I noticed some inconsistencies, as soon as I opened this,” she said in the video, noting that the magnet bearing the name of Carter G. Woodson, a scholar of African American history, actually depicted Webb DuBois, an American intellectual and civic figure. Rights leader who wrote the essay collection The Souls of Black Folk.

“Take a quick look at the mustache,” she said, referring to an online photo of DuBois with the same mustache as the magnet and mistitled as Woodson. “They got the name wrong.”