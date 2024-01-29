Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's passionate kiss on the field trumps the Chiefs' Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rivals over each other. Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium exploded as the final whistle sounded, and confetti flew through the air as the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the 2024 Super Bowl after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. To celebrate the big victory, Taylor Swift wasted no time planting a passionate kiss on the lips of superstar Travis Kelce. The lovebirds were seen cuddling as the entire team got into a festive mood.

Taylor Swift kissed Travis Kelce on the field after the Chiefs' win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore (still image from X, Olivia Reiner)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read also: Taylor Swift disappears from X search results after the graphic artificial intelligence photo scandal

Stay tuned with all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! click here

As the big announcement was made, Taylor Swift took to the field, her eyes shining with tears and her heart filled with pride. The 34-year-old singer came up to congratulate Kelsey who was surrounded by his bandmates and cameras. The star tight end just led the Chiefs to the 2024 Super Bowl with his breakout performance. The 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer warmly kissed the NFL star before showering him with hugs and praise. His parents Donna and Ed Kelsey stood side by side to witness the heartfelt moment between the couple. Jason and Kylie, Kelsey's brother and sister-in-law, were also in the suite to support the Chiefs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Travis Kelce hype speech for his team's big win

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, wasn't shy about promoting his team's big win. Referencing the Beastie Boys' lyrics “You gotta fight for your right to celebrate,” the tight end echoed the same words he used last year when they clinched the 2023 Super Bowl, addressing the Chiefs' friends and family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read also: Is Masters of the Air based on true events? Tom Hanks unveils untold tales of aerial combat in World War II

Meanwhile, the 'Cruel Summer' singer, accompanied by her close friends Kelly Sperry, Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes, stood laughing and watching her beau's festive gestures on the court.

Camera “Move away please”

In another moment caught on camera, the singer was seen telling a CBS camera to “move away” as it panned toward her in the stadium's VIP lounge. In a promotional clip, Swift is shown staring at a television screen in her suite, and for a few moments appears to say what could be “Please leave,” with a possible expression of annoyance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}