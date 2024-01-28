The Tigers announced today that they have expanded their horizons Colt Keith On a six-year contract with club options for the 2030, 2031 and 2032 seasons. Each club option includes salary ladders. The deal guarantees Keith $28.6425 million and the cap could reach $82 million over nine years if all three options are escalated and exercised. In addition to the $2 million signing bonus, Keith will receive $2.5 million in salary for the 2024 campaign, $3.5 million in 2025, $4 million per season in 2026 and 27, and $5 million per season in 2028 and 2929. Before escalators, the 2030 club option is worth $10 million with a $2.6425 million buyout, while the 2031 option is worth $13 million with a $1 million buyout, and the 2032 option is worth $15 million with a $2 million buyout.

Keith, 22, was selected in the fifth round by the Tigers in the 2020 draft, and has since risen rapidly through the minor leagues with a .300/.382/.512 slash line across all levels, including .306/.380. /.552 slash line in 126 games split between Double- and Triple-A last season. The youngster has emerged as one of the top 30 prospects in the game, with MLB.com He ranked it in 22nd place while Baseball America He placed him at No. 28. Both President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris and Keith himself commented on the extension in a press release following the announcement.

“This is a very exciting day for the Detroit Tigers, the Colts, his family and our fans,” Harris said at the news conference. “This contract demonstrates our belief in Colt and this organization’s commitment to acquiring, developing and retaining young talent.”

“I could not be more excited to reach this agreement and secure my place in this organization for years to come,” Keith added. “There's a reason I feel so strongly about the long-term commitment to be here, and being surrounded by incredibly talented teammates and coaches is a big part of that… I know this is a huge accomplishment, but ultimately my mission is to be the best.” The best player possible and helps win a World Series for Tigers fans everywhere.

For Keith, the deal guarantees the 22-year-old a big windfall after he signed for just $500,000 out of the draft, while also giving him certainty that he will remain part of Detroit's long-term plans as they look to build on their surprise plans. He finished second in the AL Central last year. For the Tigers, the deal not only provides the club with cost certainty regarding Keith's arbitration years, but also provides the team with three additional seasons of team control over the player, potentially keeping him in a Tigers uniform through his age-30 season if all three options are exercised. It's the fourth-largest trade in MLB history for a player who has yet to make his major league debut, behind only guarantees for a White Sox outfielder. Louis Robert Jr And Eloy Jimenez In addition to the deal agreed upon by an outside prospect Jackson Chorio and the Brewers earlier this winter.

Keith was already expected to join the big league roster as the Tigers' everyday second baseman at some point this year, but today's deal ensures he will be in the lineup on Opening Day if healthy. The deal eliminates the Tigers' opportunity to secure an additional year of team control over the player while allowing the club to be eligible for a draft pick as a potential upgrade incentive should Keith earn a full year of service time in 2024 and either win the AL Rookie of the Year award or take center stage. The top three in MVP voting before being eligible for arbitration.

With Keith likely to be the cornerstone of the Tigers' entry this season, that leaves the likes of Zach McKinstry, Nick Matton, Andy IbanezAnd Matt Ferling To compete for playing time at third base when camp begins for spring training next month. While the keys to the position will be handed over to another top prospect in it Jess Jung At some point in the future, the 23-year-old has yet to make an appearance at the Triple-A level and seems unlikely to break away from the Tigers camp. Keith and Jung are the latest in a line of top candidates to reach the majors for the Tigers in recent years, joining rookies like Tariq Skubal And Casey Miz So do the hitters Spencer Torkelson And Riley green.

As they began to reach the majors and establish themselves at the big league level, the Tigers looked to bolster the big league club with short-term veteran additions that would not prevent the club's young players from earning regular playing time. This season, the team struck early to land a defensive player Mark Kanha in a trade with the Brewers before bolstering their rotation with trades for right-handed free agents Kenta Maeda And Jack Flaherty. The club also added reinforcements to their playing field in the form of Andrew Chaffin And Shelby Miller. These veteran additions bolster the club's burgeoning young core as they prepare to make a run in what's expected to be a relatively weak division in the AL Central, though the Twins figure to remain favorites on paper even after allowing both Maeda and ace righty Sonny Gray To leave via free agency this winter.