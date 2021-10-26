October 26, 2021

Teen killed in collapsed wood and tin shelter

Rusty Knowles October 26, 2021 1 min read

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

A 17-year-old girl was killed and five others were injured when a log and tin structure collapsed overnight in Saint-Georges, Guyana.

For some undecided reason, the cottage – a traditional residence that allows the gallows to hang – where a group of young people and their comrades temporarily collapsed on them at night. The tragedy occurred late in the afternoon in Chad-Mariba in an inaccessible area located on the border of the municipality of St. Georges.

A 17-year-old girl was killed and five others were injured, including a 25-year-old man and three minors, according to a provisional report, the provincial council said.

Border with Brazil

There were a total of twenty-five people in the group, and he added on Twitter that the Psychological Cell would be activated for “everyone involved” on Tuesday.

Two helicopters and departmental fire and rescue service (SDIS) vehicles were dispatched to the scene to transport the injured.

Saut-Maripa is located on the banks of the Oyabok River, which marks the border with Brazil, at the end of an approximately 20-kilometer route.

A section of the youth group was stationed overnight at the Armed Forces forward operation site in Guyana.

