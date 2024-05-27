May 27, 2024

Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress topper hits $2,999 on Memorial Day — just in time for another hot summer

Len Houle May 27, 2024 1 min read

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and what better way to get ready for the sunny season than to get a huge discount on a Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress? You can save as much $2,999 on the Tempur-Breeze LuxeBreeze mattress at Tempur-Pedic In this huge closing sale. Even better, Tempur-Pedic is offering $300 worth of bedding accessories when you purchase the mattress using the code 300 for free.

I’m a big fan of Tempur-Pedic mattresses, finding the superior pressure relief provided by the Tempur-Material helps reduce tossing and turning. One of the best mattresses for hot sleepers, the LuxeBreeze mattress is a cooling model designed to draw heat away from your body, while maintaining the signature plush support of Tempur foam. If you tend to sleep hot on memory foam beds, that won’t be the case here.

One thing to note: Since this is a final sale, you can’t return the bed if it doesn’t fit you. On the other hand, you’ll still get the 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery. This sale takes a chunk out of the Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress, but you can browse our general Memorial Day mattress sales guide if your budget is a little lower.

