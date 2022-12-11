Tesla Mega Packs, Giant Hydrogen Tank: Panasonic’s New Climate Factory

As an express train speeds by in the background, a liquid hydrogen tank towers above solar panels and hydrogen fuel cells at Panasonic’s Kusatsu plant in Japan. Combined with the Tesla Megapack’s storage battery, hydrogen and solar energy could provide enough electricity to power the Ene-Farm fuel cell plant on site.

As bullet trains travel at 285 kilometers per hour, Panasonic’s Norihiko Kawamura looks up at a hydrogen storage tank in Japan. The 14-meter-tall structure looms over the tracks of the Tokaido Shinkansen line outside the ancient capital of Kyoto, as well as a slew of solar panels, hydrogen fuel cells and Tesla Megapack storage batteries. Energy sources can generate enough juice to power a portion of a manufacturing site using only renewable energy.

“This may be the largest hydrogen consumption site in Japan,” says Kawamura, a manager in the device maker’s smart energy system business division. “We estimate the use of 120 tons of hydrogen per year. As Japan produces and imports more and more hydrogen in the future, this will be a very suitable type of plant.”

Panasonic’s plant in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, is located between a high-speed rail line and a highway, and is a sprawling 52-hectare site. It was originally built in 1969 to manufacture goods including refrigerators, and is one of the “Three Treasures” of home appliances, along with televisions and washing machines, that the Japanese wanted to rebuild after the devastation of World War II.

Today, one corner of the plant is the H2 Kibou field, an experimental sustainable energy facility that began operations in April. It consists of a 78,000 liter hydrogen fuel tank, a 495 kW hydrogen fuel cell array of 99 5 kW fuel cells, 570 kW of 1,820 photovoltaic solar panels arranged in an inverted “V” shape to capture the most sunlight, and 1.1 megawatts of lithium-ion battery storage.

On one side of the H2 Kibou Field, a large screen indicates the amount of power being produced in real time from the fuel cells and solar panels: 259kW. About 80% of the energy generated comes from fuel cells, with solar power accounting for the remainder. Panasonic says the facility produces enough power to meet the needs of the on-site fuel cell plant — with a maximum capacity of about 680 kilowatts and an annual use of about 2.7 gigawatts. Panasonic believes it can serve as a model for the next generation of new sustainable manufacturing.

“This is the first site of its kind that uses 100% renewable energy,” says Hiroshi Kinoshita of Panasonic’s Intelligent Energy Systems Business Division. “We want to expand this solution towards creating a decarbonized society.”