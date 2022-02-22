February 23, 2022

Texas Starbucks employee goes viral after passing a classified note to a young woman

Cheryl Riley February 23, 2022 3 min read

a Starbucks employee in Texas It spread after an employee secretly passed a note to a patroness to make sure she didn’t feel threatened by an older man talking to her.

The 18-year-old female was sitting alone at a Starbucks in Corpus Christi over the weekend when a man actively and strangely approached her, Brandi Roberson, the woman Motherin a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

“Are you OK? You want us to step in? If you do, take the lid off the cup,” Roberson’s post reportedly read.

Starbucks worker reveals inner paper cups in viral TikTok video

Texas mom Brandi Roberson shared a photo of a Starbucks cup with a secret message shared with her daughter at a Corpus Christi location after employees became concerned that a patron might be harassing her. The message said: Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, lift the lid off the cup.
Roberson told Fox News Digital that she appreciates the concern Starbucks employees have shown and the steps they have taken to ensure her daughter feels safe inside their store.

“I feel safer knowing that people are watching others, especially teenage girls,” Roberson wrote to Fox in a Facebook message. “I don’t feel like this was gender biased in any way. I really think they would have done it to anyone who was in a vulnerable position, regardless of gender.”

Roberson refused to share her daughter’s name after seeing her Facebook posts garnered more than 79,000 reactions, 57,000 shares and 2,200 comments on the social network.

Representatives at Starbucks confirmed to Fox News Digital that staff at the Corpus Christi Café stepped in to help Roberson’s daughter. The chain declined to comment further on the story.

Brandi Roberson told Fox News Digital that she was glad Starbucks employees stepped in to check on her daughter after they became concerned for her safety when an unknown man approached her in the store.

Roberson was unable to remember the details of what the man had said to her daughter, which sparked concern when Fox News Digital inquired. However, she told local news station WKYC that her daughter described the man who approached her out loud.

“[My daughter] She was sitting at her table alone studying, and this guy came over and noticed what she was studying and wanted to talk to her about it,” Roberson told WKYC. I think he got noisy and moved about it. “

After the interaction, the 18-year-old employee skipped an “extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up” with the note that instructed her how to secretly notify employees, if she felt threatened, Roberson’s post He said.

The mother added that her daughter did not feel threatened and eventually did not remove the cover, although she appreciated this delicate gesture.

After the post received over 89,000 reactions, Roberson made her account private.

Starbucks representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital that staff at the Corpus Christi Café stepped in to help Brandi Roberson's daughter.

Staff continued to monitor the situation and both the teen and her mother thanked the WKYC crew mentioned.

Courtney Moore of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

