Inspections of the 737 MAX have been delayed as Boeing reviews its guidance

Federal regulators said Tuesday that Boeing is reviewing its instructions on how airlines inspect its 737 Max 9 jet, delaying the manufacturer's efforts to get the plane back in the air after a panel on one of the planes exploded during a flight late last week.

The FAA said the company would change the instructions it issued Monday based on feedback, but the agency did not provide further details. Instructions on how to comply with FAA rules are often drafted and distributed by aircraft manufacturers, with input from airlines and the federal agency to ensure they can be followed consistently by technicians.

“Upon receiving the revised version of the instruction from Boeing, the FAA will conduct a comprehensive review,” the FAA said in a statement. “Public safety, not speed, will determine the timeline for the Boeing 737-9 MAX’s return to service.”

The announcement that Boeing is reviewing the instructions comes after two airlines reported finding disassembled parts in the panel area under inspection.