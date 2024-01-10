Investors are cautiously optimistic about Europe in 2024. Here's what to watch

A statue of a bull and a bear stands outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

Major stock indices in Europe and around the world are off to a more uncertain start to 2024, as they await new rounds of data and signals from monetary policymakers. Global markets rallied during the final two months of 2023, with bond yields falling on hopes that the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will begin cutting interest rates in early 2024. The latter has yet to signal any imminent policy easing, even as the market first priced a cut. in March. Although headline CPI rose in December to 2.9% year-on-year, euro area inflation remains on a generally downward path at both core and headline levels, after slowing more than widely expected in recent months.

“While wage growth remains steady and the labor market resilient, we expect both to ease in 2024 and look for core inflation to reach 2% y/y in [the fourth quarter of 2024]“Much earlier than the ECB had expected,” Goldman Sachs chief European economist Gary Stein said in a note on Friday. “As a result, we are seeing earlier and faster rate cuts than indicated in recent Board communications.” The Wall Street giant expects the first rate cut in April, followed by 25 basis point cuts at each meeting until interest rates reach 2.25% in early 2025, meaning six rate cuts totaling 150 basis points in 2024. Three main factors These expectations are partly mirrored by Deutsche Bank, which believes that the European economy will begin its transition to expansion in 2024, but “will not reach its new equilibrium.” See also The head of Morgan Stanley warns that investment banking may not recover until next year “The travel trend is positive. We see the economy starting the year in a moderate/broad recession but growing again by 2H24,” Chief Economist Mark Wall said in a research note on Friday. “We expect inflation to fall to target quickly as supply shocks dissipate, and for the ECB to begin cutting interest rates quickly.”

But the German lender noted that the structural impacts of the pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine, geopolitics, climate change and the green transition remain uncertain in the medium and long term, limiting the visibility of the growth and inflation path beyond this year. Deutsche Bank economists highlighted three key factors that will influence the course of the economy and markets: monetary transfer, the labor market, and competitiveness. Wall noted that there are some indications that the transmission of monetary policy to domestic banks is “beginning to peak,” but noted that there are other factors adding to the uncertainty in this assessment.