How an introverted job candidate changed my mind

Barbara Corcoran almost missed out on the “best hire” she ever made because the potential employee seemed too introverted.

“When I started my business [in 1973]“I needed people to join my real estate company,” said the millionaire investor and real estate entrepreneur. Recent TikTok video. “But I didn’t have much to offer, and good people were really hard to come by.”

Enter Esther Kaplan, who eventually became Corcoran’s business partner and longtime president of the Corcoran Group. But at the time, Kaplan didn’t seem like a good fit for the sales job she was applying for, Corcoran said.

“It was a little woman in a little knit suit with little pearl buttons, and she spoke so softly, I could barely hear what she was saying,” Corcoran said. “I already knew that great salespeople are usually loud and enthusiastic. So I handed Esther my card and told her I would call her if something happened, and I had no intention of calling her.”

Corcoran remembers watching Kaplan take the card and place it inside a neatly organized bag, complete with labeled sections. She said the unexpected arrangement and attention to detail impressed Corcoran.

“With a mind like that, I knew I wanted my work in her portfolio,” Corcoran said. “I opened a position for her right away and told her I was eager to take her under my wing and teach her everything she needed to know to sell.”

Corcoran added that the goal was not for Kaplan to become an outstanding salesperson. Instead, it was about getting Kaplan in the door — and seeing how best she could help the company later. “She had all the qualities I didn’t have, and two years later, we were running the business side by side,” Corcoran said.