30 products I wish everyone knew about

Comes with a lid to help maintain freshness and prevent odors. They are made of food-safe silicone, BPA-free and dishwasher safe. It’s great for small sides of beans, sauces, soups, and more.

Promising review: “This is the best invention since sliced ​​bread! How many times have you tossed forgotten soup into your fridge??? Well, say goodbye to spoiled soup!” Finally, a way to store measured amounts of broth, but I love it to use my cubes to make soup and…wait. ..Smoothies!These cubes are the best for freezing measured amounts of juices, just pop one in your Vitamix, and you’ll have a really cold, fresh juice for breakfast or snack! For anyone with limited freezer space, which, let’s face it, most of us do, this is a real gem. I was a little concerned about how easily the cubes would slide out, but there were no problems at all! The best part is how easy it is to store the cubes in a gallon size ziplock bag so you can reuse the cubes. It is safe to use in the dishwasher??? Super Cubes, why did it take you so long to come into my life!??! I can’t wait until the holiday season so I can give these as stocking stuffers – to anyone I know, now you know your gift.” –Texas Sunshine

Get it from Amazon for $19.95.