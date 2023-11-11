Pringles and The Caviar Co. They sell a box of “potato chips and caviar” for $140

Caviar, the exclusive food, has gone viral on TikTok, making the salty morsel a popular addition to anything from fried chicken to potato chips — including Pringles.

The famous slide has collaborated with Caviar Co. In California to create a fund called “Crisps and Caviar Collection”.

“I’ve been a Pringles fan since my childhood, and we’ve been integrating Pringles into The Caviar Co. for a long time. We began conversations about how we could potentially collaborate in early 2023,” said Petra Higbee, co-founder and CEO of The Caviar Co. Caviar told FOX Business.

“After some extensive product testing (my favorite part of working in the food industry!) to discover the perfect flavor combinations, and design and bring to life the perfect on-the-go and in-flight snack combinations, we were thrilled to launch our Potato Chips and Caviar range…”

The collection is designed for both “caviar-curious” and “caviar connoisseurs” in hopes of making this sophisticated dessert more accessible to the masses.

“Pringles is always looking for unique ways to satisfy our fans’ passion for the latest flavors, and this collection with Caviar is a testament to our commitment to delivering a delicious fan experience that combines innovation, flavor and sophistication,” said Mauricio Jenkins, US Marketing. Pringles leadership, shared in a statement with FOX Business.

The collaboration has three options for caviar lovers that range in price from $49 to $140, depending on how much caviar you want.

The first tier in the collection, “Pringles x The Caviar Co. Smoky Shores,” includes a 1-ounce container of smoked trout roe, a 1-ounce container of crème fraîche, and a 2.5-ounce container of sour cream and onion Pringles – a $49.00 value.

The second tier in the collection, “Pringles x The Caviar Co. Salt of The Sea,” features a 1-ounce can of classic white sturgeon caviar, 1 ounce of crème fraîche, complete with Original Pringles chips — a total value of $110.

The third and final level of the collection includes a Pringles Caviar Flight, “Pringles x The Caviar Co. Crisps and Caviar Flight.”

Flights come with a 1-ounce can of smoked trout roe and classic white sturgeon caviar as well as 2.5-ounce cans of Pringles in three popular flavors: Original, Sour Cream, Onion and BBQ – available for $140.00.

“The flavor combinations provide consumers with an on-the-go option to enjoy caviar – transforming the traditional white tablecloth experience for the modern age allowing them to enjoy wherever they are or may go,” said a media representative for The Caviar Co. With FOX. a job.

Since the collaboration was first released, these sets have sold out daily – “Crisps and Caviar Flight” has become a fan favorite.

“[Sales] “It is sure to increase as we head into the holiday gifting season,” a Pringles spokesperson told Fox Business.

It came as no surprise to the caviar team that “Crisps and Caviar Flight” was the group’s most popular combination, accounting for 56% of sales to date, Higbee reported.

“Although reviews have been glowing for the individual tasting sets as well, the public has yet to pick a favorite flavor combination, with sales split between Smoky Shores (accounting for 23% of sales to date) and Salt of The Sea (accounting for 21 % of sales to date).

Pringles and caviar fans have been sharing their love for this unique combination on social media, including some of the biggest names in social media.

“Even Bravo stars like Erin Lichy — who infamously provided narration on a Real Housewives episode — are sharing their thoughts on the kits, encouraging Pringles fans and caviar-curious people to try them out,” the rep noted.

Pringles and Caviar have worked closely together to create the perfect savory meal with just a few BBQ ingredients, sour cream and onions.

“Joining forces with Caviar Co. has been key in crafting this expertly curated and authentic collection, working hand-in-hand to ensure the perfect blend of taste, aroma and texture in every bite,” said Jenkins.

Caviar Co. plans to and Pringles to incorporate new holiday labels for any Crisps and Caviar combos purchased as gifts this season.

“Within the first few days of launch (September 19), consumers had filled all delivery windows until late October,” Higbee said.

“Since then, we have continued to open new delivery times throughout November and December, and plan to deliver customer orders for New Year’s Eve celebrations,” Higbee added.