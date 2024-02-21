The American Economy: Has the Age of Increased Productivity Returned?

The last time the U.S. economy posted surprising economic growth numbers amid rapid wage gains and moderate inflation, Ace of Base and All-4-One topped the Billboard charts and denim was trending.

Thirty years ago, officials at the Federal Reserve were hotly debating whether the economy could keep moving strongly without stimulating higher inflation. Back in 1994, it turned out that this was possible, thanks to one key ingredient: productivity.

Now, official productivity data shows a significant rebound for the first time in years. The data has been volatile since the start of the pandemic, but with the dawn of new technologies like artificial intelligence and the embrace of hybrid work setups, some economists are questioning whether the recent gains might be real — and whether it could turn into a permanent bubble economy.

If the answer is yes, this will have huge implications for the US economy. Improving productivity means that companies are able to produce more products per worker. A steady rise in productivity could allow the economy to get off to a healthy start. More productive companies are able to pay better wages without having to raise prices or sacrifice profits.