The aurora borealis can be seen in New Hampshire Thursday and Friday

Granite Staters may be able to catch a glimpse of the northern lights from Thursday night into Friday morning. Charged materials that can trigger geomagnetic storms when they strike the Earth's magnetic field. Charged particles emit light when they collide with the atmosphere, and the color of the light depends on the gas molecules they collide with. "So you must have a very active sun, with a huge bunch of wild solar particles heading towards us. "It has to hit our atmosphere and it has to be there, and there has to be enough of it fast and strong and big enough," said Jane Gerulskis, executive director of the McAuliffe-Sheppard Discovery Center. "You'll see that the clouds are all moving in the same direction," Gerulskis said. "But if you see something dancing a little bit, and then you see it change color, it can get bigger and bigger, and it can be beautiful reds and greens, so, you know, those are the northern lights." " One thing that can help determine the probability of aurora activity is the KP indicator. This number measures geomagnetic activity, or the level of disturbance in the Earth's magnetic field. The higher the number, the greater the likelihood of a geomagnetic storm and visible aurora at low latitudes. Thursday night the KP is expected to reach 7.

Granite Staters may be able to catch a glimpse of the northern lights Thursday night into Friday morning.

National Weather Service A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued.

Intense aurorae are caused by the Sun’s coronal mass ejection, or CME, an explosion of charged material that can spark geomagnetic storms when they strike Earth’s magnetic field. Charged particles emit light when they collide with the atmosphere, and the color of the light depends on the gas molecules they collide with.

“So you have to have a very active Sun, with a whole lot of wild solar particles coming toward us. They have to be hitting our atmosphere and they have to be there, and there has to be enough of them,” said Jane Gerulskis, executive director of the McAuliffe-Shepard Center for Exploration. “Fast, strong and big enough.”

Gerulskis said to look north at the sky through the clouds.

“You’ll see that the clouds are all moving in the same direction,” Gerulskis said. “But if you see something dancing a little bit, and then you see it change color and then it can get bigger and bigger, and it can be red and green, you know, those are the northern lights.”

One thing that can help determine the probability of aurora activity is the KP indicator. This number measures geomagnetic activity, or the level of disturbance in the Earth’s magnetic field. The higher the number, the greater the likelihood of a geomagnetic storm and visible aurora at low latitudes. The KP index is expected to reach 7 on Thursday night.

It’s an exciting phenomenon that comes along only every now and then.

When this happens, it’s worth checking it out.

“When you see the whole sky turn colors and dance in front of you, it’s breathtaking,” Gerulskis said. “To look up in wonder and realize that life is truly special. And my being here on Earth is a wonder in itself.”

Skies will be clear in many areas during the night.

In general, the best time to look for the aurora borealis is between 10pm and 2am, and it’s also best to stay away from city lights.

