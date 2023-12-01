Here’s how to look for the northern lights in Minnesota on Friday night (there’s another chance!)

Minneapolis – After a disappointing Thursday night, some Minnesotans may be able to enjoy the northern lights again late Friday.

While conditions were supposed to be perfect overnight, it appears that the solar wind was not blowing strongly enough.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says aurora odds change Friday night, with the chance farther south rising north. Unlike Thursday night, many will be dealing with cloud cover.

The aurora borealis is usually visible from just after sunset until just before sunrise. For an optimal viewing experience, stay away from the light pollution found in densely populated areas and have a clear view to the north.

“Any local street lights could kind of wipe out the modest display,” said Brian Adams, director of the observatory at Macalester College.

The best viewing will be in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, officially recognized as the closest international dark-sky reserve.



Are the northern lights increasing in frequency in Minnesota?



The sun is running 11-year courseThe year 2025 was expected to be the maximum solar storm cycle. but, 2023 has already surpassed the number of storms expected for 2025. When there are more solar storms, there are greater chances of aurora borealis.

What causes the northern lights?

According to NASAAuroras are caused by waves of charged particles emitted by the Sun, known as the solar wind.

When those charged particles come into contact with atoms and molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere, they create green neon waves — similar to the collision of electrons and neon gas in a neon light.

Note: The original broadcast date of the video accompanying this article is November 30, 2023.

