The best deals competing for Amazon Prime Day

With Prime Big Deal Days just around the corner, Target has officially kicked off its events Target constituency week. The retailer is currently offering discounts on products across shopping categories online, on the app and in stores. The savings event runs through October 7 and is exclusive to Target Circle members — the loyalty program is free, so if you’re not already a member, you can sign up now to get the discounts.

Skip ahead Target Circle Best Sellers of the Week | Best sellers at other retailers

To help you make the most of Target Circle Week, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we think you should know about. We will continue to update our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

The best offers of the Target Circle Week

Below, we’re sharing the best deals right at Target right now. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reports. We’ve also made sure that every product is at least 20% off and highly rated.

Average rating of 4.7 stars from 172 reviews at Target

KitchenAid makes some of our favorite stand mixers, and this option from the brand comes with a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, 11 speeds, and three attachments to meet all your cooking and baking needs. The stand mixer has a bowl lift mechanism that allows you to raise and lower the bowl using a lever, making it easier to remove and providing extra stability, according to the brand. Available in four colours: matte black, Silver contour, Red Empire And ice.

Average rating of 4.4 stars from 606 reviews on Amazon

This toaster oven allows you to bake, grill, roast and air fry. The stainless steel kitchen appliance has seven functions, including convection bake, convection broil and keep warm, an adjustable temperature dial and a 60-minute timer. Nonstick interior includes oven rack, baking tray/drip pan, and air fryer basket.

Average 4-star rating from 729 reviews at Target

The Dyson cordless vacuum is a lightweight alternative to the standard standard vacuum. And with a 40-minute run time, it removes any allergens, pet hair and dirt from multiple surfaces, including carpet and hard floors, according to Dyson. You can also turn the vacuum into a portable option that helps you clean upholstery, stairs, and even the interior of cars, depending on the brand.

Average rating of 4.6 stars from 8,063 reviews at Target

The brand behind our favorite towel, which won a Select Bed & Bath award, also has other options in its range, including these antimicrobial towels. The 100% cotton towel is machine washable and includes a hanging loop for easy storage. Complete your set with matching towels available in three additional sizes, including a standard bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth.

Average rating of 4.6 stars from 8,501 reviews on Amazon

This air purifier helps clean the air in smaller spaces up to 526 square feet. Using HEPA silent double filtration system. The HEPA filter quietly removes small particles from the air such as smoke, bacteria, dust, pollen, odor, and pet dander, according to the brand. The air purifier allows you to adjust brightness levels and has four power settings to adjust the fan speed.

Read more

Target Circle Best Sellers of the Week

Here are the best Target Circle Week sales we think you should know about. Keep in mind that not every product from the brand is discounted as shown below.

Best sellers at other retailers right now

Amazon: Amazon is hosting Prime Big Deal Days, an exclusive 48-hour sale event for Amazon Prime members, from October 10 to October 11. Walmart: The retailer is hosting Walmart’s Holiday Kickoff Sale from October 9 to October 12 Home Depot: The retailer is hosting Decoration Days from October 5 to October 9 Nike: Up to 65% discount on selected sneakers and clothing Ulta: Up to 50% off hair care during the Great Hair Fall 2023 event until October 21. Calpak: Up to 45% discount on selected luggage Dermstore: Up to 30% discount on hair care with code HAIR

Frequently asked questions What is Target Circle Week? During the Target Circle Week sales event, Target Circle members have exclusive access to deals online and in-store. This sale includes discounts on shopping categories like beauty, home, electronics and more, and you’ll find deals on popular brands like Native, Beats and Dyson. Additionally, you can access offers from Target Partners She turned gray , Ulta Beauty at Target And TripAdvisor . When Target Circle Week begins, members will also have access to Target’s Deal of the Day, which runs through December 24th. Members can check back every day for new daily deals featuring new releases, popular brands, and everyday essentials. See also Germany acquires stake in troubled gas company Uniper When is Target Circle Week? Target Circle Week runs from October 1st to October 7th. The sales event falls just before Amazon’s Big Deal Days, which take place from October 10-11, and Walmart’s Deals Event, which runs from October 9-12. Target’s Deal of the Day will start alongside Target Circle Week, but will run through December 24th. Who has access to Target Circle Week? Target Circle Week is exclusive to Target Circle members. Members of the free loyalty program also have exclusive access to Target’s Deal of the Day, which runs from October 1st to December 24th. What is a target circle? Target Circle is a free retailer loyalty program where members can earn 1% back in Target Circle Rewards with qualifying purchases. After you accumulate rewards in your account, you can use them on future purchases in-store, online, and through the app. In addition to earning rewards, Target Circle also provides members with access to exclusive deals, annual Christmas gifts, community support votes and Target partnerships.

Why Choose Trust?

Bianca Alvarez is a contributing reporter at Select who covers deals and sales. To round up the best Target Circle Week deals and sales, I’ve found discounted items that are also highly rated products.

Follow Select’s in-depth coverage personal financing, Technology and tools, health And more, follow us Facebook, Instagram, Twitter And Tik Tok To stay informed.



