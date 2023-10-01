Future Motion recalls Onewheel electric skateboards after four deaths reported

All OneWheel e-skateboards are being recalled after injuries and deaths were reported.





All models They are called single wheel electric skateboards After the manufacturer, Future Motion, received reports of the death of four users between 2019 and 2021 and multiple reports of serious injuries.

In a recall notice for 300,000 self-balancing skateboards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned people to immediately stop using skateboards, which “can stop balancing the rider if the limits of the boards are exceeded, posing a crash risk that could result in a crash.” Serious injury or death.”

The deaths resulted from head trauma, and in at least three of those cases, the rider was not wearing a helmet, the agency said. Skateboard-related injuries have included traumatic brain injuries, concussions, paralysis, body fractures, and ligament damage.

Santa Cruz-based Future Motion initially declined to approve the recall in November, when the Consumer Product Safety Commission declined Beware first Customers to stop using skateboards.

The agency said it “evaluated Onewheel products and found that they could cause the rider to eject from the product, which could result in serious injury or death to the rider.”

Future Motion is now cooperating with the recall, and the company is rolling out a firmware update to address the safety issues, using what it calls “haptic buzz.”

“Haptic buzz is an alert that occupants can hear and feel when encountering certain situations that could lead to an accident.” Future movement he wrote in his recall statement.

The company said the firmware update will be rolled out in a few weeks, and is only available for the Onewheel GT, Pint

Future Motion and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have encouraged riders to wear personal safety equipment. CNN has reached out to Future Motion for comment.