The British government wants to welcome 20,000 refugees

The fate of refugees in Afghanistan divides the European Union. When The words of Emmanuel Macron Is calling “Protect us from significant irregular migration flows” Criticized on the left, the British government announced on Tuesday, August 17, that it would welcome 20,000 Afghan refugees. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday morning presented MPs with reduced summer vacations to discuss in parliament a tool that would facilitate Afghanistan’s access to British territory.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read more Afghanistan: Administrator takes firm stand on illegal immigration after opposition attacks

We are indebted to everyone who has worked with us for the past 20 years to make Afghanistan a better place. Many of them, especially women, urgently need our help. “Boris Johnson said in a Home Office statement. He said to himself Throughout the channel “I am proud that the United Kingdom has paved the way for them and their families to live in complete safety”.

Priority for women and minorities

The new device aims to welcome 5,000 Afghans in the first year “Threatened by current crisis”Women, women and religious minorities in particular, the interior ministry says.

Simply citing, it did not mention when the government did not expect to receive 20,000 Afghans “Long time no see”, But it was inspired by a device that allowed the establishment of 20,000 Syrian refugees in the seven years from 2014 to 2021. This is in addition to the ARAP program for Afghan workers employed by the United Kingdom. According to government figures, the program has brought 2,000 Afghans and their families to the UK since June 22, which is expected to allow 5,000 former Afghan workers to immigrate to the UK by the end of the year.

Britain has sent about 900 troops to Kabul to ensure the evacuation of its civilians and local staff. Since Saturday, 520 British citizens, former Afghan staff and diplomats have flown out of Afghanistan on military planes.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read more In Kabul, the hopeless plane of thousands of Afghans

US-British cooperation

Boris Johnson spoke Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “Integrated Approach” And hosting a virtual summit of the G7 (Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom).

Both White House and Downing Street reports that US President Joe Biden and Boris Johnson have already agreed in a telephone interview to attend the summit next week.

Has two humans “We welcome the cooperation of the United States and the United Kingdom” In deportation operations in Afghanistan, according to the services of the British Prime Minister. They also mentioned “We must continue to work closely with allies and democratic partners.” At the head of the country, now in the hands of the Taliban, he promised the presidency of the United States.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read more Afghanistan: Europeans caught up in hasty US withdrawal