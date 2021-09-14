The European Parliament calls for the recognition of same-sex unions throughout the EU

In a speech adopted by MEPs on Tuesday, they demanded that same-sex couples across the EU enjoy the same rights as others, especially in terms of freedom of movement and family reunification.

Read moreLGBT + Rights: EU launches action against Hungary and Poland

⁇Marriages or partnerships registered in one member country must be recognized equally in all other countries, and same-sex spouses and partners must be treated the same as their opposite-sex partners.MEPs were asked in a non-binding speech that 387 votes (161 against and 123 abstentions) were adopted during a public session in Strasbourg.

MEPs demand too “Rainbow families enjoy the same rights to family reunification as opposite-sex couples and their families“These families must.”Should be treated uniformly throughout the European UnionWhen they move from one member country to another. According to a study commissioned by the European Parliament in March 2021, six member states do not recognize a same-sex spouse from another member state for granting a residence permit, and in eleven countries, the legal parents of a child cannot be two women or two men, so the noun of both parents is homosexual from another member state Families will not be recognized.

Read moreHungary: Victor Orban calls for referendum on anti-LGBT law

In the voting speech, MEPs point fingers at Romania, Poland and Hungary. Bucharest did not change its judgment on the same-sex partners of the European sex and the free movement of Warsaw and Budapest.Discrimination faced by LGBTIQ communities. ⁇The EU calls on parliament to take further action (violations, legal remedies and sanctions affecting EU funds) against these countries..