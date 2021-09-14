Prosecutors call for indictment of Prime Minister Ariel Henry

President Joanel Moss was shot dead by armed commandos on July 7 at his home in Port-au-Prince.

In Haiti, on Tuesday, September 14, the Attorney General of Port-au-Prince told the judge prosecuting the assassination of President Jonel Moss that Prime Minister Ariel Henry had been charged because he had telephoned Joseph Felix Patio, one of the main suspects in the murder.

Port-au-Prince Government Commissioner Pete-Ford Claude-Equivalent to Lawyer-Ariel Henry also called for a ban on leaving Haitian territory “Emerged due to the seriousness of the facts”. President Joanel Moss was shot dead by armed commandos on July 7 at his home in Port-au-Prince.

Following threats of indictment, Ariel Henry dismissed attorney Pete-Ford Claude. “I am pleased to inform you that it has been decided to suspend your operation”, The Prime Minister wrote in a letter to the public.