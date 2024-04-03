The fall of Tesla and UnitedHealth Group; Royvant Valero rising Tuesday, 2/4/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or saw big price changes on Tuesday: Tesla and UnitedHealth Group down; Ruifan, Valero is rising

NEW YORK – Stocks that were heavily traded or saw significant price changes on Tuesday:

PVH Corp stock fell $31.05 to $108.68.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for this year.

Veeva Systems Inc. declined. By $13.98 to $216.41.

The provider of cloud software services to the life sciences industry said its chief financial officer has resigned.

Tesla Inc stock fell. By $8.59 to $166.63.

The electric automaker delivered fewer vehicles than Wall Street expected during the first quarter.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. shares fell. By $31.56 to $458.14.

Investors were disappointed by the final reimbursement rates for Medicare Advantage plans next year.

Schlumberger Ltd. shares fell 54 cents to $54.68.

The oilfield services company is buying competitor ChampionX.

Paychex Inc. shares rose. by 46 cents to $122.08.

The payroll processor and human resources services provider beat analysts' expectations for fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., up 49 cents to $10.92.

The biopharmaceutical company provided investors with an encouraging update on the development of a treatment for the eye condition.

Valero Energy Corp. rose $4.58 to $177.22.

Energy stocks rose as oil prices rose.