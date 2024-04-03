The fall of Tesla and UnitedHealth Group; Royvant Valero rising Tuesday, 2/4/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or saw big price changes on Tuesday: Tesla and UnitedHealth Group down; Ruifan, Valero is rising
NEW YORK – Stocks that were heavily traded or saw significant price changes on Tuesday:
PVH Corp stock fell $31.05 to $108.68.
The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for this year.
Veeva Systems Inc. declined. By $13.98 to $216.41.
The provider of cloud software services to the life sciences industry said its chief financial officer has resigned.
Tesla Inc stock fell. By $8.59 to $166.63.
The electric automaker delivered fewer vehicles than Wall Street expected during the first quarter.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. shares fell. By $31.56 to $458.14.
Investors were disappointed by the final reimbursement rates for Medicare Advantage plans next year.
Schlumberger Ltd. shares fell 54 cents to $54.68.
The oilfield services company is buying competitor ChampionX.
Paychex Inc. shares rose. by 46 cents to $122.08.
The payroll processor and human resources services provider beat analysts' expectations for fiscal third-quarter earnings.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., up 49 cents to $10.92.
The biopharmaceutical company provided investors with an encouraging update on the development of a treatment for the eye condition.
Valero Energy Corp. rose $4.58 to $177.22.
Energy stocks rose as oil prices rose.
