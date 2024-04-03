April 3, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Eurozone inflation March 2024

Eurozone inflation March 2024

Cheryl Riley April 3, 2024 2 min read

Two women hold an umbrella while sitting at an outdoor table at a cafe on April 01, 2024 in Rome, Italy.

Emmanuel Cremachi | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Inflation in the 20-nation euro zone fell to 2.4% in March, according to preliminary figures published on Wednesday, boosting expectations for the start of interest rate cuts in the summer.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the rate to stabilize compared to the previous month at 2.6 percent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The fall of Tesla and UnitedHealth Group; Royvant Valero rising Tuesday, 2/4/2024

April 3, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Dow Jones fell about 400 points, and yields rose to their highest levels in 2024

April 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Nearly 75% of people believe tipping is out of control

April 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Who made it to the top 24 contestants?

April 3, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A 'once in a lifetime' comet has been spotted from the roof of a Derbyshire garage

April 3, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Voters reject sales tax for Chiefs and Royals stadium projects, raising questions about future of teams in Kansas City

April 3, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Xbox unveils Nocturnal Vapor special edition controller in swirly green

April 3, 2024 Len Houle