January 31, 2023

The green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to Earth on February 1

Cheryl Riley January 31, 2023 4 min read

On Wednesday (February 1), a comet that has not visited Earth since the last ice age and the time of Neanderthals will be its closest point to our planet, or perihelion.

Excitingly, the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which last passed through the inner solar system about 50,000 years ago, will be at its zenith during this time and may be visible to the naked eye in the right conditions. The comet should be observable for days as it approaches our planet and then recede on its way out Solar System.

The green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to Earth on February 1

