The Israeli president says expelling the Palestinians is not the plan

Months after the October 7 Hamas incursion into Israel that led to an Israeli invasion of Gaza, total casualties on both sides have now exceeded 24,000 dead, most of them in Gaza. Even with the fighting in Gaza over, it is not clear what the future will hold for Gaza or for Israel itself, and some in the Israeli government have suggested that moving a significant portion of the Palestinian population out of Gaza could be part of the solution.

The United States said this idea was unacceptable: “The United States rejects recent statements by Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir calling for the resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza. This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible.”

Herzog said on Sunday that the world must bear in mind what Israel has gone through in recent months, citing the hostages taken on October 7, more than 100 of whom are still being held.

However, we must remember the national psychology here. We are experiencing profound trauma in the past three months. We have witnessed a lot of agony, pain and sadness,” he said, adding: “Our nation is grieving, worried, and in pain, and we are doing everything in our power to do whatever it takes to return these hostages.”