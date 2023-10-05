October 6, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The James Webb Space Telescope detects dozens of physics-defying rogue objects floating in space in pairs

Cheryl Riley October 5, 2023 3 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered dozens of rogue objects that seem to defy physics floating in space in pairs, and scientists aren’t sure how they exist.

Jupiter-mass binary objects, or “JuMBOs,” drift freely through the Orion Nebula, in 42 pairs. Each body orbits its partner at a distance of up to 390 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

