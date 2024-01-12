January 12, 2024

The January 1 earthquake moved Japan's coastline more than 800 feet

Frank Tomlinson January 12, 2024 2 min read

Satellite images have captured stunning changes in the coastline of Japan's Noto Peninsula after a massive earthquake on New Year's Day.

With a strength of 7.6 degrees Earthquake It hit Japan On January 1 around 2:10 a.m. EDT (0710 GMT, or 4:10 p.m. local time in Japan), residents ordered the evacuation of affected coastal areas that had seen a surge. Satellites Images of the area before and after the quake show that the extreme upwelling extended the shoreline by as much as 820 feet (250 metres), larger than the length of two American football fields.

