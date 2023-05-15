The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears players build really tall bridges to solve their problems

While The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom encourages players to be as creative as they want by using all of Link’s new abilities to solve puzzles and access new exciting locations, many players have found that making a really long bridge is just as effective.

Link is able to create these really long bridges with the help of his Ultrahand ability, which allows players to link different objects together, including logs, planks, and more. Tears of the Kingdom allows a lot of these elements to be brought together, and this has helped players solve puzzles, reach new locations in unintended ways, and cross areas with a broken bridge or a lot of water that might seem impassable.

Speaking of water @tweet He wants on Twitter to let players know they don’t need a boat to cross the river as bridges are obviously better!

boat? What is this..? I just built my log bridge and I think it’s neat #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/sDvc6RhZUk – Noah !! Play TotK⚔️ (mechafriend) May 12, 2023

Bridges can also help bypass the security of a place like Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and @tweet It shows that you can even use Ascend to reach a bridge that you can’t just walk on.

MustafaHosny Oh God, Amen It shows the power of the “long wooden bridge” that makes crossing the Sky Islands a breeze.

Long wooden bridge in Kingdom’s Tears pic.twitter.com/qVLjaPCKnU – R2D2_Alex (@AlexLaverde16) May 13, 2023

@tweet It shows how you can build a long bridge to create a climbing platform in a place you wouldn’t normally climb.

Not everything is perfect in the world of bridge building, however, and players must be careful not to end up stranded @tweet And check out a beautiful bridge that you must watch drop hundreds of feet to the ground.

@tweet It also shows the dangers of misplaced bridge, warning others to be careful where they put their new creations!

Unplanned bridge building in Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears… pic.twitter.com/9DzeuXHSaU – DansGaming (Dansgaming) May 13, 2023

This creativity is one of the reasons we love The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a game that wants you to know that there really is no wrong answer and that you can solve problems in as many ways as you see fit.

In our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we said it was “an unfathomable follow-up, expanding a world that already felt filled beyond expectation and raising the bar ever higher in the clouds.”

And for help with all things Kingdom Tears, take a look at our site Kingdom Tears is a wandering guide About making your way through Hyrule, in fact, you can start here:

